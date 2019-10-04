5.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election N.L. Marijuana Party hopeful misses nomination deadline over paperwork confusion
Election

N.L. Marijuana Party hopeful misses nomination deadline over paperwork confusion

Canadian Press Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A Newfoundland beekeeper who intended to run as a Marijuana Party candidate in this month’s federal election had his hopes dashed when he realized too late that he was missing necessary paperwork.

Brendan Quinlan of Holyrood, N.L., says a miscommunication about paperwork Elections Canada needed to make his candidacy official left him scrambling at the last minute, and he missed the Sept. 30 deadline.

Quinlan says he believes the odds are stacked against inexperienced candidates with little financial and volunteer support who are running for small parties.

He says he learned from the experience and he plans to run as a candidate in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon district in the next federal election.

Blair Longley, the leader and chief agent of the Marijuana Party, says about 75 per cent of people who express interest in running don’t end up official candidates.

Longley says his decentralized party, established in 2000, runs on a “broken shoestring budget” and new candidates are often overwhelmed by the work it takes to get their campaigns off the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTrudeau, Scheer hope new promises gloss over accusations they’re hypocrites
Next articleScheer plans border agency task force to stop illegal guns coming in from U.S.

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer plans border agency task force to stop illegal guns coming in from U.S.

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will get Canada's border agency to do more to try and...
Read more
Election

Trudeau, Scheer hope new promises gloss over accusations they’re hypocrites

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — On the federal campaign trail, all the major party leaders are making announcements today, getting back into...
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Oct. 4. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Trudeau, Scheer hope new promises gloss over accusations they’re hypocrites

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — On the federal campaign trail, all the major party leaders are making announcements today, getting back into rhythm after Wednesday night's debate...

Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

Candidate Nominations for 2019 Federal Election closed, five candidates to run...

Local cowboys to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.