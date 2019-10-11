-2.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An All Candidates Forum was held at The Lido on Thursday, October 10. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Election Natural resources, climate change major topics at All Candidates Forum
ElectionNews

Natural resources, climate change major topics at All Candidates Forum

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An All Candidates Forum took place on Thursday night in Fort St. John at The Lido.

Organized by the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the All Candidates Forum featured federal election candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as they tackled the issues that Canada is currently facing.

In attendance at the Forum was incumbent Bob Zimmer of the Conservative Party, Ron Vaillant of the Peoples Party of Canada, Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party, and Catharine Kendall of the Green Party. Marcia Luccock of the NDP Party was not in attendance.

Some of the major topics discussed during the forum included natural resources and climate change.

All candidates felt that it was important to find ways of developing a sustainable economy that would support all Canadians. While most candidates were on board of developing an economy that would also implement climate change policies, the only candidate not in favour of such policies was Vaillant as his party’s platform does not believe in any form of “man-made” climate change.

Zimmer felt that there are responsible ways of supporting both the economy and the environment by supporting projects such as LNG Canada.

Kendall says the Green Party plans to do away with traditional fossil fuels and transition to a greener-based economy.

Erickson says the Liberals would use the money generated from LNG and the Trans Mountain Pipeline to diversify the economy in the north and create green energy initiatives.

Other topics discussed during the Forum included indigenous reconciliation, affordable housing, and the opioid crisis.

General Election day is set for October 21, with advanced voting to start on October 11.

The full live stream of the Forum can be viewed here:

The All Candidates Forum at the Lido Theatre featuring candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. Get out and vote on October 21.

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Thursday, 10 October 2019

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFederal leaders make appeal to Quebec voters, as Bloc Quebecois surges

RECENT STORIES

News

Federal leaders make appeal to Quebec voters, as Bloc Quebecois surges

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Combating the danger that a resurgent Bloc Quebecois will take seats away from all of them in...
Read more
Energy News

Tourmaline Oil Ltd to hold announcement this Saturday in Fort St John for $1.7 billion investment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of a $1.7 billion investment in British Columbia's natural gas sector, Tourmaline...
Read more
Energy News

October Land Sales brings in $2.37 million in leases

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources has released October's list on the accepted...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Tourmaline Oil Ltd to hold announcement this Saturday in Fort St...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of a $1.7 billion investment in British Columbia's natural gas sector, Tourmaline Oil Ltd. will be holding...

October Land Sales brings in $2.37 million in leases

The Latest: Six leaders square off in French-language debate in capital...

‘Most critical problem we’re facing:’ Medical groups urge climate change action

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.