Natural resources, climate change major topics at All Candidates Forum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An All Candidates Forum took place on Thursday night in Fort St. John at The Lido.

Organized by the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the All Candidates Forum featured federal election candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as they tackled the issues that Canada is currently facing.

In attendance at the Forum was incumbent Bob Zimmer of the Conservative Party, Ron Vaillant of the Peoples Party of Canada, Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party, and Catharine Kendall of the Green Party. Marcia Luccock of the NDP Party was not in attendance.

Some of the major topics discussed during the forum included natural resources and climate change.

All candidates felt that it was important to find ways of developing a sustainable economy that would support all Canadians. While most candidates were on board of developing an economy that would also implement climate change policies, the only candidate not in favour of such policies was Vaillant as his party’s platform does not believe in any form of “man-made” climate change.

Zimmer felt that there are responsible ways of supporting both the economy and the environment by supporting projects such as LNG Canada.

Kendall says the Green Party plans to do away with traditional fossil fuels and transition to a greener-based economy.

Erickson says the Liberals would use the money generated from LNG and the Trans Mountain Pipeline to diversify the economy in the north and create green energy initiatives.

Other topics discussed during the Forum included indigenous reconciliation, affordable housing, and the opioid crisis.

General Election day is set for October 21, with advanced voting to start on October 11.

The full live stream of the Forum can be viewed here: