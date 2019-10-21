2.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Election

NDP hope campaign momentum will translate into electoral gains

Canadian Press Canadian Press

BURNABY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is happy to have run a campaign that was all about people.

Singh visited his campaign office in Burnaby earlier today, where he thanked volunteers for their hard work over the 40-day campaign.

The NDP leader said he believes his campaign picked up momentum in the final weeks of the race because he and his team remained focused on the people they met every day along the trail.

Singh told reporters Sunday he has no regrets about the race because he feels he ran a campaign that was true to who he is as a person, and one that relayed a message of hope.

The NDP began the race in a distant third place, but as the campaign unfolded, began to gain traction, drawing over 1,500 people for Singh’s rallies in the final days of the race.

The party went into the election with 39 seats in the House of Commons.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press

