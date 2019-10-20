NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh appealing to young voters on eve of election

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says appealing to young voters and speaking to them where they are has been a key part of his campaign strategy.

The New Democrat leader says young voters have told him they often feel ignored by political parties and by government decision-makers.

That’s why he says he has made it a big part of his campaign to try to reach out to younger voters in ways that are relevant to them and on platforms they regularly use.

Singh posted two 15-second videos this week to the social media app TikTok highlighting his campaign’s key messages — videos that have been collectively viewed over three million times.

He said these kinds of messages are meant to interact with young people and attract them to vote New Democrat.

With polls suggesting a possible minority government, motivating people who often don’t vote, such as young people, is a priority for all parties.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press