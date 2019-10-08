-6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election NDP promises to remove interest on federal student loans
Election

NDP promises to remove interest on federal student loans

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would immediately remove all interest on federal student debt.

He says an NDP government would also start replacing student loans with grants that are non-repayable, moving toward free tuition.

Singh highlighted those promises today, as well as a pledge to put a cap on cellphone bills and creating more affordable housing, as a way to woo young voters.

The parliamentary budget office estimates removing the interest on all current and future student loans would cost about $200 million in the first year, ramping up to more than $500 million annually.

Singh says that with the measures proposed by the NDP, young people could save up to $1,200 a year.

He spoke to young people about their affordability concerns in the Toronto-Danforth riding, which the NDP is hoping to recapture from the Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTrudeau highlights climate-change plan in Arctic, which is vulnerable to warming

RECENT STORIES

Election

Trudeau highlights climate-change plan in Arctic, which is vulnerable to warming

Canadian Press -
IQALUIT, Nunavut — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Iqaluit today, where he is highlighting his promise to protect the...
Read more
Election

Conservatives would fund expansion of two Toronto subway lines, says Scheer

Canadian Press -
MARKHAM, Ont. — Andrew Scheer is promising that a Conservative federal government would try to unclog commuter traffic in Canada's biggest city by funding...
Read more
Election

From a lot to a little, party leaders dish baloney in English-language debate

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — When they weren't talking over each other or trying to land political body blows, the six federal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Alberta's politicians return to the legislature chamber Tuesday for a fall sitting expected to be dominated by a budget billed as a fundamental...

Norwegian fund excludes four Canadian firms as it exits oilsands investments

Trudeau heads to the North as Scheer and Singh make for...

Major Drilling signs deal to buy Norex Drilling for $19.7 million

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.