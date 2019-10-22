2.6 C
Advertisement
Photo Courtesy: NEAT.ca
News

NEAT seeking financial support from the community as it deals with a deficit

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team, also known as NEAT, is seeking the community’s help.

In a release, NEAT says it is currently facing a financial deficit and is in need of financial support from the community.

In recent months, NEAT reports that payment performance of rent and other operating expenses has deteriorated due to long delays in contract reimbursement from awarded grants, as well as, increasing operating costs not covered by current funding.

NEAT says it has experienced a breach of contract and operation costs have been delayed more than 60 days.

In order to settle the financial deficit and to keep the non-profit organization running, NEAT has set a goal to raise $70,000.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit neat.ca.

NEAT is a Fort St. John based non-profit organization that inspires healthy, vibrant and connected communities to practice sustainable daily actions.

Election News

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
