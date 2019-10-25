NEBC Midget and Peewee Predators in Richmond this weekend for Rep Classic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Both the Northeast B.C. Midget and Peewee Predators are in Richmond this weekend, October 25 to 27, to play in the Richmond Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic.

On Friday, the Midget Predators first took on the Seattle Lady Admirals in the first game of the round-robin. Puck drop was 12:00 p.m.

Then tonight, the Midget Predators will be taking on the St. Albert Sharks in the second game of the round-robin. Puck drop for that game is 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, in game three of the round-robin, the Midget Predators will take on the Tri-Cities Predators. Puck drop is 2:30 p.m.

Following game three, the Midget Predators will then face the North Shore Avalanche on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. in their final game of the round-robin.

For the Peewee Predators, on Friday, they first took on the Anaheim Lady Ducks in game one of the round-robin. Puck drop was 9:45 a.m.

Then tonight, the Peewee Predators will be taking on the Kelowna Junior Rockets in the second game of the round-robin. Puck drop is 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, in game three of the round-robin, the Peewee Predators will take on the Richmond Ravens. Puck drop is 7:45 a.m.

Depending on how well either of the Predators perform, they will have a chance of competing in the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.