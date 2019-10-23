NEBC Midget Predators played the weekend in Williams Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were on the road over the weekend for a handful of games in Williams Lake.

In game one, on Friday night, the Predators took on Kamloops. Despite best efforts, the game ended 1-0 over the Predators. Shots on goal were 27-10 for Kamloops. MVP for the game was Kendra Bowen, while Players’ pick went to Cheree Peters.

Then in game two, on Saturday morning, the Predators went on to face Williams Lake. Both teams played hard, eventually ending the game in a tie of 2-2. Even though the game ended in a tie, the Predators had a shots-on-goal advantage of 28-21. MVP for the game went to Bralin Willich and Morgan La Fleur Hamann received Players’ pick.

To wrap up the weekend series, on Saturday night, the Predators faced Vanderhoof. Despite having more shots-on-goal of 21-18, the Predators would fall 1-0 to Vanderhoof. Payton Rogers was chosen as MVP, with Players’ pick going to Crysten Rogers.

Up next, the Predators are on the road this weekend for hockey action in Richmond.