NEBC Midget Predators to play in Williams Lake this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are on the road to Williams Lake this weekend for a handful of games.

Tonight, Friday, October 18, the Predators will be taking on Kamloops in the first game of the weekend series. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Then tomorrow, Saturday, the Predators will be playing against Williams Lake with the game starting at 11:15 a.m.

To finish off the weekend series, on Saturday evening, the Predators will be taking on Vanderhoof in the final at 5:45 p.m.

All games will be played at the Caribou Memorial Complex in Williams Lake.