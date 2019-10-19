8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Midget Predators team. Source Facebook
NEBC Midget Predators to play in Williams Lake this weekend
Sports

NEBC Midget Predators to play in Williams Lake this weekend

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are on the road to Williams Lake this weekend for a handful of games.

Tonight, Friday, October 18, the Predators will be taking on Kamloops in the first game of the weekend series. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Then tomorrow, Saturday, the Predators will be playing against Williams Lake with the game starting at 11:15 a.m.

To finish off the weekend series, on Saturday evening, the Predators will be taking on Vanderhoof in the final at 5:45 p.m.

All games will be played at the Caribou Memorial Complex in Williams Lake.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
