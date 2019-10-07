-0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers end in a tie against Grande Prairie on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday for their first home game of the regular season as they were host to the Grande Prairie Storm.

At 3:12 into the game, the Trackers were quick to take the lead as Duncan Ross would score a goal on GP, with assists by Kyle Schwantz and Justin Brownlee, making the score 1-0.

Then at 8:14 left in the frame, the Storm would score on the Trackers making the score tied at one apiece.

Less then a minute later, at 7:24 remaining in the frame, Chase London would break the tie by scoring on the Storm, making it a lead of 2-1. Assists for that goal were from Noah Lang and Thomas Loewen.

Then to wrap up the period, at 6:42 remaining, Justin Brownlee would score a goal, with assists by Thomas Loewen and Nathan Brownlee, making it a 3-1 lead over Grande Prairie.

In the second period, the Storm started to play a bit of catch up by scoring two power-play goals on the Trackers, with one at 10 seconds into the frame and the other at 3:29 into the period, making the score tied at three apiece.

Then at 6:54 into the frame, the Trackers would once again take the lead as Noah Lang would score a goal, with a double assist from Kurtis Lee and Chase London, making the score 4-3 over the Storm.

Later on in the period, with 6:00 remaining, Colby Busche would score another goal for the Trackers, with an assist by Justin Brownlee, making the score 5-3.

Throughout the majority of the third period,  the Trackers tried hard to keep the lead but, eventually, Grande Prairie would catch up once again, making the final score ending in a tie of 5-5.

Up next, the Trackers are home again on Saturday, October 12, as they host the Fort McMurray Barons. Puck drop is 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

