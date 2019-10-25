2.8 C
The NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers vs the Grande Prairie Storm. Photo by Scott Brooks
NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road Friday night for game in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road tonight, Friday, for their lone game of the weekend.

For this game, the Trackers will be taking on the Grande Prairie Storm.

The last time the Trackers took on the Storm was at a home game on October 6, where the game ended in a tie of 5-5.

Currently, in the North division standings, the Trackers are in first place with six wins and one tie, while Grande Prairie is in second place with four wins, 2 losses, and one tie.

Puck drop for the Trackers vs the Storm is 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie.

