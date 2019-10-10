NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Fort McMurray this Saturday at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home to play one game this weekend.

On Saturday, October 12, the Trackers will be host to the Fort McMurray Barons.

This is the first game of the season for the Trackers to be playing against the Barons.

So far this season, in the Northern Division, the Barons are standing in fourth place with two wins and two losses, meanwhile, the Trackers are in first place with three wins and a tie.

The Midget Trackers vs Barons game goes this Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.