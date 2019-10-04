NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host GP Storm this Sunday in first home game of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Sunday, October 6, as they host the Grande Prairie Storm in their first home game of the season.

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Dicaire, says the Storm always plays a hard and heavy style of hockey, adding that the Trackers rivalry with the Storm has been heating up over the past couple of seasons.

Dicaire also says the Trackers are looking forward to their game with the Storm.

“GP always has a hard and heavy style of hockey. Over the past couple of seasons, the rivalry has been heating up. The players are looking forward to their first home game of the season.”

The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers host the Grande Prairie Storm this Sunday, October 3. Puck drop is 12:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.