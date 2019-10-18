NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host two-game home series this weekend against Whitecourt Wolverines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have a two-game home series lined up for this weekend.

On Saturday, October 19, the Trackers will be home as they host the Whitecourt Wolverines for a special fundraiser game in support of Adaura Cayford.

Proceeds from this game will go to support nine-year-old Adaura who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Puck drop is Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Sunday, October 20, the Trackers are back at the North Peace Arena as they once again host the Wolverines.

Currently, in the North Division Standings, the Trackers are in first place while the Wolverines are at the bottom of the standings in fifth place.

Sunday’s game for the Trackers vs the Wolverines is at 11:15 a.m.