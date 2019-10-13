NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win over Fort McMurray at home on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were home on Saturday as they were host to the Fort McMurray Barons at the North Peace Arena.

At 3:24 into the game, Colby Busche would score a goal on the Barons, with an assist by Nathan Brownlee, making the score 1-0 for the Trackers.

There would be no more scoring throughout the remainder of the period.

Then at 4:58 into the second period, Duncan Ross would score a power play goal, with assists by Kurtis Lee and Justin Brownlee, making the lead 2-0 over Fort Mac.

The next goal would come at 9:46 left in the period, on a power play, as Kurtis Lee would score on the Barons, with a double assist by Duncan Ross and Brandon Modde, extending the Trackers lead to 3-0.

Then at 3:06 remaining in the second frame, Duncan Ross would score his second goal of the game, with an assist by Colby Busche, making the score 4-0.

The only time the Barons managed to score was at 8:22 into the third, making the score 4-1.

In the end, the Trackers managed to win the game 4-1 over the Barons.

Up next, the Trackers are home next weekend, October 19 and 20, for a weekend series as they take on the TRAC Wolverines.

On a side note, the Trackers announced that Defenseman Duncan Ross has been named captain for the 2019-20 season.

Joining Ross in leadership roles will be alternate captains Kurtis Lee, Chase London and Shayden Hiebert.