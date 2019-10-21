NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win weekend series at home over Whitecourt Wolverines; raises over $3,000 for Adaura

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home over the weekend for a two-game series as they were host to the Whitecourt Wolverines.

On Saturday, the Trackers held a special fundraiser game in support of nine-year-old Adaura Cayford, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

It was a win-win that game as the Trackers won over the Wolverines 8-0 and were able to raise $3,150 towards helping the Cayford family’s fight against cancer.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers were able to win over the Wolverines with another huge lead of 7-1.

Shots on goal for this game was 48-22 for the Trackers.

Coach’s and players’ pick for the game was Chase London.

Up next, the Trackers will be on the road this Friday, October 25, as they take on the Grande Prairie Storm. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. MST.