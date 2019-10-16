NEBC Yukon Trackers to host special game this Saturday in support of Adaura

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of Women’s Cancer Awareness Month, the NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers will be holding a special fundraiser game this Saturday, October 19.

For this special fundraiser game, the Trackers will be taking on the Whitecourt Wolverines.

Entry is by donation and autographed photos of the team will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to support nine-year-old Adaura Cayford who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The money raised will go to Adaura and her family as they continue their fight against cancer.

The Trackers vs the Wolverines special fundraiser game in support of Adaura is this Saturday, October 19, with puck drop at 4:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers’ Facebook page.