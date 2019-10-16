4.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Adaura Cayford. Source Facebook
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Trackers to host special game this Saturday in support of...
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host special game this Saturday in support of Adaura

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of Women’s Cancer Awareness Month, the NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers will be holding a special fundraiser game this Saturday, October 19.

For this special fundraiser game, the Trackers will be taking on the Whitecourt Wolverines.

Entry is by donation and autographed photos of the team will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to support nine-year-old Adaura Cayford who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The money raised will go to Adaura and her family as they continue their fight against cancer.

The Trackers vs the Wolverines special fundraiser game in support of Adaura is this Saturday, October 19, with puck drop at 4:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers’ Facebook page.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St John auctions off five properties as part of Annual Tax Sale

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The release...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ this Friday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Friday, October 18, as they...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies to be back in action this coming weekend

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - All of the sports teams had the week off of competition to enjoy a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Second non-medical cannabis retail store soon to open doors

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a long wait for retail cannabis stores in Fort St. John, the city will soon see the opening...

Bloc leader says Tories should have shown love to Quebec earlier...

‘Beyond appearance’: Singh makes pitch to Quebec voters on shared values

Scheer says ethics violations should come with bigger penalties

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.