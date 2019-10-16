10 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election New Brunswick premier critical of Trudeau comments on abortion services
Election

New Brunswick premier critical of Trudeau comments on abortion services

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — The premier of New Brunswick says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing politics with the issue of abortion services in the province.

The comments from Blaine Higgs come a day after Trudeau promised that a re-elected Liberal government would come to the rescue of an abortion clinic in Fredericton.

Clinic 554 says it could be forced to shut down without provincial funding.

Trudeau said he would sit down with Higgs to remind him his province has an obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions — and of the fact that Ottawa has the power to enforce such requirements under the Canada Health Act.

But the Tory premier says New Brunswick provides abortion services at hospitals in Bathurst and Moncton and does not fund private clinics — as was the case under the previous Liberal government of Brian Gallant.

Higgs says he makes decisions based on the facts and requirements and not on political pressure from a “prime minister that’s trying to find any way possible to get a vote.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports
Next articleGreen Leader Elizabeth May predicts minority government, warns against majority

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the federal leaders are Thursday, Oct. 17

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Oct. 17. All times are local.   Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau --- Conservative...
Read more
Election

Facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Mill Woods

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Edmonton Mill Woods Another heavyweight political rematch. This one pits Liberal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi against former...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Edmonton Centre

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Edmonton Centre This riding is a rematch of 2015. Incumbent Liberal Randy Boissonnault edged out Conservative James Cumming...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John Council grants annual permissive tax exemption...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council granted permissive tax exemption status to close...

Green Leader Elizabeth May predicts minority government, warns against majority

New Brunswick premier critical of Trudeau comments on abortion services

BC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.