1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election New Brunswick premier reassessing position on carbon tax after election results
Election

New Brunswick premier reassessing position on carbon tax after election results

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative premier says voters delivered a message Monday on the federal carbon tax, and his province will have to find a way to make it work.

Blaine Higgs made the comments today after the Liberals won six of New Brunswick’s 10 federal ridings and the Greens won one.

A vocal opponent of the tax in the past, Higgs says his province may have to come up with its own carbon tax on consumers.

The federal Liberal government had rejected New Brunswick’s original position and earlier this year imposed the federal backstop carbon-pricing system.

In June, the Higgs government presented a revised plan that would see industry pay a greater share of the costs, however the Trudeau government has yet to rule on the new plan.

A number of provinces have filed court challenges of the tax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleOilpatch market reaction muted after election of minority Liberal government
Next articleTories make gains in B.C. while Grits lose ground and NDP fails to break through

RECENT STORIES

Election

Bloc Quebecois expects to have leverage in new Parliament, keeps strategy secret

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he expects to have significant leverage in the minority Parliament. But Blanchet...
Read more
Election

Bob Zimmer gains 70 percent of the vote during 2019 Federal Election

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Conservative Incumbent Bob Zimmer was re-elected on Monday night to serve a third term...
Read more
Election

Former Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould will sit as lone Independent in the Commons

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says her victory as an Independent candidate sends a message to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Former Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould will sit as lone Independent in the...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says her victory as an Independent candidate sends a message to Ottawa about the need for...

Tories make gains in B.C. while Grits lose ground and NDP...

New Brunswick premier reassessing position on carbon tax after election results

Oilpatch market reaction muted after election of minority Liberal government

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.