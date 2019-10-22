2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Election

New federal Green member looks to learn from May, not replace her

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — The Green party’s new member of Parliament from New Brunswick declared her desire to become prime minister as a teenager but says she’s not gunning for the leadership of her party — at least not yet.

Jenica Atwin pulled out a historic win Monday, capturing the riding of Fredericton and becoming the first Green MP elected east of British Columbia.

She said today she’s looking forward to assuming her new role and learning from Elizabeth May, who has been Green Leader since 2006.

Atwin, a researcher and program co-ordinator in First Nations education, said she’s honoured that people may be looking to her as a future leader, but it’s too soon to be thinking about rising through the ranks.

Atwin, who says in high school she wanted to be chosen most likely to become prime minister, was one of three Green members elected Monday.

She says the back-to-back years of record flooding in Fredericton helped convince voters that it was time to vote for a party with a strong plan to combat climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
