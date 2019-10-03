6.8 C
New school program gives Baldonnel School students hands-on building skills

Avatar Tracy Teves
BALDONNEL, B.C. – Grade 5 and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary are being given an opportunity for hands-on learning with the construction of two sheds at their school.
School District #60 has partnered with Petronas on a tool trailer that is taken out to schools to work on hands-on projects. This new Applied Skills and Technology curriculum is about project-based learning and takes students learning outside of the classroom.
Brian Campbell, District Principal of Careers and International Education, shares schools are embracing the new curriculum.
The storage sheds at Baldonnel are a great example of this.  Students are learning math in the classroom and then going outside and applying their learning.  Tradespeople from the school community are also coming in and lending a hand as well.  Having the involvement of the parent community also gives the students valuable career exposure, shared Campbell.
Christine Todd of Baldonnel School shares the kids are loving the experience and accomplished a lot on their first day. The plan is for the school to keep one shed and auction the other off. Proceeds from the sale of the second shed will go back into the school to help continue to fund project-based programs.
Rona has helped with donating some of the building materials, and AAA Safety has helped provide safety equipment the students are using.
Campbell shared, everyone, is looking forward to seeing the finished product.

To watch the progress of the build; CLICK HERE

Election News

