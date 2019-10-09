New support program for people living with chronic pain coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new support program for people living with chronic pain is coming to Fort St. John.

Pain B.C. is launching a new, free program to help people living with chronic pain in Fort St. John.

According to Pain B.C., one in five British Columbians experience a severe form of chronic pain.

Executive Director of Pain B.C., Maria Hudspith, says there is a huge need for pain care and support in B.C. and hopes that these support groups provide the resources needed to manage pain.

“There is a huge need for accessible pain care and support in B.C. We hope these groups will give British Columbians with pain the hope, support, and resources they need to manage their pain.”

The Fort St. John Pain Support and Wellness Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Funding for this program has been provided by ICBC’s Community Grants program.

For more information, you can visit painbc.ca/supportgroups.