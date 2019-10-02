No significant movement for any party in first half of campaign: Poll

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests federal political leaders have been running in place over the first half of the election campaign, despite a frenzy of cross-country travel, policy announcements, attack ads and controversies.

According to the Leger poll, the Liberals and Conservatives remained locked in a tie, each with 34-per-cent support.

The New Democrats and Greens remained well back, battling it out for third place with 14 per cent and 11 per cent support respectively.

The fledgling People’s Party trailed with just two per cent.

The national numbers have shown no significant movement since the start of the campaign on Sept. 11.

The online survey of 1,598 eligible voters was conducted Sept. 27 to 30 for The Canadian Press; internet-based surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they are not considered random samples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press