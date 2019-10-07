North Peace Leisure Pool offering more swimming lessons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool has added more available space to the upcoming swimming lesson sets.

According to North Peace Leisure Pool Recreation Programmer, Charity Nelson, instead of holding a registration date for more swimming lessons, they looked to see which swimming levels were in high demand based on a waitlist and then determined from there if more programs needed to be added in order to meet the community’s needs.

Nelson says they are always looking at ways of alleviating the hype and stress around swimming lesson registration by offering more spaces to people on the waitlist when they become available and then open it up to the general public.

If swimmers are unable to make it into the Fall lessons, Nelson says they will have the option of being added to the Winter lessons, which starts in January.

Popular swimming lesson programs open for registration include Sea Otter, Adult and Teen, and Level 3.

To register and for more information, you can call the North Peace Leisure Pool at 250-787-8178 or visit the City’s website.