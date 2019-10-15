1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre hosting 19th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre is hosting its 19th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser.

The Pregnancy Care Centre’s Executive Director says big plastic baby bottles are being placed in local businesses, with approximately 800 smaller bottles going out to individual homes, where they are filled with loose change and brought back to the Centre.

All money raised from this fundraiser will go towards providing families access to the Centre’s services.

The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre provides compassion and support to those whose lives are affected by an unplanned pregnancy.

If you are interested in taking part in this fundraiser, baby bottles can be picked at the Centre, Braun’s Flooring, or at local churches.

The 19th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser takes place now until November 24.

For more information, you can visit northpeacepregnancycare.ca.

