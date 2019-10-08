-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
News

North Peace Ride for the Disabled seeks volunteers

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first ride for the season is Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 and the North Peace Ride for the Disabled (NPRD) is seeking volunteers to help the program continue.

Elizabeth Calder, a board member for the NPRD, shares that volunteers are always welcome even if you can’t make it for the whole session.

Riding starts at 5 pm, yet volunteers arrive at 4 pm to groom and tack up horses. The NPRD needs people that can help with picking up horse manure, leading horses and side walking. If you can only stay for a portion of the night, we will take it for what it is, shares Calder.

The NPRD was founded in 1986, and the program is an asset to the riders that can participate in the 30 minutes guided riding program to help work and develop their gross-motor and sensory systems.

The program operates out of the Light Horse Arena on Wednesdays between 5 pm and 7 pm.

For more information about the program; email efcalder@gmail.com

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

Election News

