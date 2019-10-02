North Peace Secondary School hosts Homecoming Dance

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) Student Council is hosting a Hollywood themed homecoming dance for students as a welcome back to school.

Breanna Triebel, a member of the NPSS Student Council shares this is the first homecoming dance for the school. Homecoming dances are typical in the States for football season yet Student Council decided to make it a kick-off for a great school year.

The dance is on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm for grade 10 to 12 students at the NPSS Gym. There will be pizza, snacks and photo booth access during the dance.

The DJ for the night is an up and coming student, DJ Finch. IG:_dj_finch_

Tickets are $10 at the door which covers the cost of the food and entertainment.