Northern BC High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo in Chetwynd

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo on September 28 and 29 in Chetwynd.

This was the third rodeo to take place of the Fall season.

Saturday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Kali Clare Atkins, with All Round Cowboy going to Tyler Pederson.

Sunday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Fallon Jones and All Round Cowboy went to Zane Jones.

The Queen Event went to Artaysha Studley.

In the Juniors, Saturday’s All Round Cowgirl went to Cashlyn Callison, with All Round Cowboy going to Korbin Mills.

Sunday’s Junior All Round Cowgirl went again to Shelby Corr, while All Round Cowboy went to Danny Jones.

The next High School Rodeo will be taking place this weekend in Chetwynd.

Junior Results:

Senior Results: