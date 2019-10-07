-0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Sports

Northern BC High School Rodeo Association holds second weekend of rodeo in Chetwynd

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo on October 5 and 6 in Chetwynd.

This was the fourth rodeo to take place of the Fall season.

The last rodeo to take place in Chetwynd was on September 28 and 29.

Saturday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Rylie Bondaroff, with All Round Cowboy going to Tyler Pederson.

Sunday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Fallon Jones and All Round Cowboy went to Jesse Jones.

Receiving first place in the Queen Event was Rachel Moat, with Artaysha Studley in second.

In the Juniors, Saturday’s All Round Cowgirl went to Keri Moat, with All Round Cowboy going to Danny Jones.

Sunday’s Junior All Round Cowgirl went to Shelby Corr, while All Round Cowboy went to Korbin Mills.

Senior Results:

Junior Results:

