NewsRegional

Northern Development releases report on the updated state of farming in Northern BC

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Development has released its report on the updated state of agriculture in Northern British Columbia.

The report looks at information such as how many farms there are in Northern B.C., how well they are performing, and the challenges that they are currently facing.

In the report, published in partnership with MNP, it says there are approximately 3,634 farmers in Northern B.C. Out of that 3,634, 1,900 are producing livestock and 1,734 are engaged in crop production. The total amount of farmers in Northern B.C. makes up 20 percent of farmers within the province.

When it comes to grain production, 80 percent of the province’s grain is grown in the Northeast.

The report also found that the majority of farms remain family-focused, with most not recording any employees during the last census.

The full report can be found on Northern Development’s website.

Election News

Scott Brooks
