Northern Environmental Action Team presents Energy Explorers
News

Northern Environmental Action Team presents Energy Explorers

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) is pleased to be presenting Energy Explorers.

Energy Explorers provides the opportunity for students to learn from experts and explore energy across the Canadian landscape, stopping in Fort St. John, Thursday, October 17th and Friday, October 18th, 2019.

This year’s line up includes The Mobile Escape Room, Anisha Amin, a Nuclear Ph.D. student from the University of Calgary, and Jeff Quibell from the BC Geothermal Board, along with local expertise from Peace Energy Cooperative, Pacific Northern Gas, Pembina Pipeline, and TC Energy. 

Energy Explorers will be open to the public on Thursday, October 17th from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm in conjunction with the City of Fort St John’s Live it Green. Participants can check out the Canadian Geographic’s Energy Map and the Mobile Escape Room, or tour the Passive House and Water Treatment.

This is a free evening and is open to all. Grab a passport and get exploring! 

“Providing a hands-on opportunity to learn about energy in our community is an important part of raising well-educated citizens,” says Karen Mason-Bennett, NEAT’s Executive Director. “We wanted to offer a safe learning space and the ability to ask the tough questions. There’s a strong desire to have conversations about our local energy landscape and we’ve got a great line up to support energy literate citizens.” 

For more information, please contact Susan at NEAT – 250-785-6328 or susan@neat.ca. 

Energy Explorers is brought to you by NEAT, the City of Fort St. John, Pacific Northern Gas, Encana, TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline, AltaGas – Bear Mountain, and the University of Calgary. 

Election News

