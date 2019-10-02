Northern Health making changes at Chetwynd Primary Care Clinic to ensure efficiencies

CHETWYND, B.C. – Northern Health has announced that the Chetwynd Primary Care Clinic, in collaboration with local physicians, is making changes to ensure efficiencies of clinic resources and appointment availabilities.

In a release, Northern Health says they are actively working to recruit new primary care providers, including physicians and a nurse practitioner, to Chetwynd.

According to Northern Health, following two recent physician departures, the Primary Care Clinic is implementing some changes to help ensure ongoing and quality primary care services, and reduce pressures on existing resources during the recruitment process.

Northern Health says the new measures will ensure that client care needs are being fully met, and they are reducing pressures on primary care resources as effectively as possible.

For questions or concerns regarding the changes, you can call Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge Health Services Administrator, Peter Martin, 250-788-7243.