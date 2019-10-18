Northern Health seeking contractor for Meals on Wheels in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is seeking interested parties to provide Meals on Wheels services to clients in Fort St. John.

Meals on Wheels is a program that prepares and delivers meals for clients to help ensure they can remain healthy, well-nourished and independent in their living circumstances.

Currently, Northern Health prepares the meals and provides distribution to approximately 20 to 25 clients in Fort St. John.

Northern Health is in the process of finding a contractor that can either deliver the meals or that can entirely prepare and run delivery.

According to Northern Health, some of the requirements include that you must have a valid driver’s license, be available Monday to Friday (excluding Statutory Holidays), and an understanding of Canada’s Food Guide.

For more information, you can contact Sherry Sawka at 250-263-6025 or email sherry.sawka@northernhealth.ca.