Northern Lights College to receive $185,000 in funding to expand health care assistant training

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it is taking action to further increase the number of qualified health care assistants to continue improving care for seniors.

According to the Government, through the ministries of Health, and Advanced Education, Skills and Training, approximately $3.64 million is being provided over the next two years to create 418 new health care assistant seats in 14 post-secondary institutions throughout B.C.

Included in the 14 post-secondary institutions to receive funding is Northern Lights College, which is expected to get $185,000 for 14 additional seats.

The Government also has plans of investing approximately $1 billion over the next three years to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

In 2018, the Province provided approximately $3.3 million to create 384 health care assistant seats in 11 post-secondary institutions in B.C.