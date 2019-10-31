2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Sports

NPGA to hold Annual General Meeting on November 12; seeking business-minded individuals to join Board

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting on November 12.

According to NPGA Board Chair, Jennifer Snider, originally, the AGM was scheduled for October 29 but was rescheduled to allow the Association time to continue to seek out business-minded individuals who are eager to help shape the NPGA’s future.

Since growing the Association, to close to 1,000 members, Snider says they are now looking to make a stronger board and are seeking individuals to join that are looking to focus on the future of the Club through mission statements, succession planning and policy development.

The North Peace Gymnastics Association’s Annual General Meeting is taking place on November 12 at 6:30 p.m., at the Party Room in the NPGA facilities on 95 Avenue.

If you are interested in joining the NPGA or for more information, you can send an email to npga@telus.net.

