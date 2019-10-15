1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule
Sports

NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

The release of the schedule was expected to be released last week but was delayed due to the Fort St. John Flyers’ request for a year of absence from the league.

Since the Flyers are off for a year, the schedule had to be modified to accommodate the six remaining teams.

The first set of games for the season is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 2 with all six teams in action.

Here is the 2019-2020 season schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 2

Falher at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Manning

Thursday, Nov. 7
Grande Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at High Prairie

Saturday, Nov. 9
Dawson Creek at Falher
High Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 14
Grande Prairie at Falher
Grimshaw at Manning
High Prairie at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Nov. 16
Falher at High Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 21
Falher at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Nov. 23
Dawson Creek at High Prairie
Falher at Manning
Grimshaw at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 28
Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Friday, Nov. 29
Dawson Creek at Grimshaw
Manning at Falher

Saturday, Nov. 30
Falher at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Dec. 5
Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at High Prairie

Friday, Dec. 6
Grande Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Dec. 7
Dawson Creek at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Falher

Friday, Dec. 13
Dawson Creek at Manning

Saturday, Dec. 14
Falher at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Grande Prairie
Manning at Dawson Creek

Thursday, Dec. 19
Manning at Grimshaw

Friday, Dec. 20
Manning at Falher

Saturday, Dec. 21
Grande Prairie at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Falher

Friday, Jan. 3
Grande Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 4
Dawson Creek at Manning
Falher at Grande Prairie
High Prairie at Grimshaw

Thursday, Jan. 8
Grande Prairie at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Jan. 11
Dawson Creek at Falher
Grande Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at High Prairie

Thursday, Jan. 16
Falher at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 18
Dawson Creek at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Falher
Manning at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Jan. 23
Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Falher

Friday, Jan. 24
Grimshaw at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 25
Grande Prairie at Falher
High Prairie at Dawson Creek
Manning at Grimshaw

Thursday, Jan. 30
Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at High Prairie

Friday, Jan. 31
Falher at Manning

Saturday, Feb. 1
Falher at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Grande Prairie
Manning at Dawson Creek

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleScheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise of Bloc
Next articleBloc’s Yves-Francois Blanchet eyes Conservative and Liberal Quebec City ridings

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ this Friday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Friday, October 18, as they...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies to be back in action this coming weekend

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - All of the sports teams had the week off of competition to enjoy a...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies win in Grande Prairie Saturday night

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road in Grande Prairie Saturday night as...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The release of the schedule was expected...

Scheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise...

Fort St John Huskies to host ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’...

NPSS Grizzlies to be back in action this coming weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.