NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season.
The release of the schedule was expected to be released last week but was delayed due to the Fort St. John Flyers’ request for a year of absence from the league.
Since the Flyers are off for a year, the schedule had to be modified to accommodate the six remaining teams.
The first set of games for the season is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 2 with all six teams in action.
Here is the 2019-2020 season schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 2
Falher at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Manning
Thursday, Nov. 7
Grande Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at High Prairie
Saturday, Nov. 9
Dawson Creek at Falher
High Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at Grande Prairie
Thursday, Nov. 14
Grande Prairie at Falher
Grimshaw at Manning
High Prairie at Dawson Creek
Saturday, Nov. 16
Falher at High Prairie
Thursday, Nov. 21
Falher at Dawson Creek
Saturday, Nov. 23
Dawson Creek at High Prairie
Falher at Manning
Grimshaw at Grande Prairie
Thursday, Nov. 28
Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
Friday, Nov. 29
Dawson Creek at Grimshaw
Manning at Falher
Saturday, Nov. 30
Falher at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Grande Prairie
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at High Prairie
Friday, Dec. 6
Grande Prairie at Manning
Saturday, Dec. 7
Dawson Creek at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Falher
Friday, Dec. 13
Dawson Creek at Manning
Saturday, Dec. 14
Falher at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Grande Prairie
Manning at Dawson Creek
Thursday, Dec. 19
Manning at Grimshaw
Friday, Dec. 20
Manning at Falher
Saturday, Dec. 21
Grande Prairie at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Falher
Friday, Jan. 3
Grande Prairie at Manning
Saturday, Jan. 4
Dawson Creek at Manning
Falher at Grande Prairie
High Prairie at Grimshaw
Thursday, Jan. 8
Grande Prairie at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Dawson Creek
Saturday, Jan. 11
Dawson Creek at Falher
Grande Prairie at Grimshaw
Manning at High Prairie
Thursday, Jan. 16
Falher at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Manning
Saturday, Jan. 18
Dawson Creek at High Prairie
Grimshaw at Falher
Manning at Grande Prairie
Thursday, Jan. 23
Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
High Prairie at Falher
Friday, Jan. 24
Grimshaw at Manning
Saturday, Jan. 25
Grande Prairie at Falher
High Prairie at Dawson Creek
Manning at Grimshaw
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
Grimshaw at High Prairie
Friday, Jan. 31
Falher at Manning
Saturday, Feb. 1
Falher at Grimshaw
High Prairie at Grande Prairie
Manning at Dawson Creek