NPHL releases 2019-2020 season schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

The release of the schedule was expected to be released last week but was delayed due to the Fort St. John Flyers’ request for a year of absence from the league.

Since the Flyers are off for a year, the schedule had to be modified to accommodate the six remaining teams.

The first set of games for the season is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 2 with all six teams in action.

Here is the 2019-2020 season schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 2

Falher at Grande Prairie

Grimshaw at Dawson Creek

High Prairie at Manning

Thursday, Nov. 7

Grande Prairie at Grimshaw

Manning at High Prairie

Saturday, Nov. 9

Dawson Creek at Falher

High Prairie at Grimshaw

Manning at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 14

Grande Prairie at Falher

Grimshaw at Manning

High Prairie at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Nov. 16

Falher at High Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 21

Falher at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Nov. 23

Dawson Creek at High Prairie

Falher at Manning

Grimshaw at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Nov. 28

Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Friday, Nov. 29

Dawson Creek at Grimshaw

Manning at Falher

Saturday, Nov. 30

Falher at Grimshaw

High Prairie at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Grimshaw at High Prairie

Friday, Dec. 6

Grande Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Dec. 7

Dawson Creek at Grimshaw

High Prairie at Falher

Friday, Dec. 13

Dawson Creek at Manning

Saturday, Dec. 14

Falher at High Prairie

Grimshaw at Grande Prairie

Manning at Dawson Creek

Thursday, Dec. 19

Manning at Grimshaw

Friday, Dec. 20

Manning at Falher

Saturday, Dec. 21

Grande Prairie at High Prairie

Grimshaw at Falher

Friday, Jan. 3

Grande Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 4

Dawson Creek at Manning

Falher at Grande Prairie

High Prairie at Grimshaw

Thursday, Jan. 8

Grande Prairie at High Prairie

Grimshaw at Dawson Creek

Saturday, Jan. 11

Dawson Creek at Falher

Grande Prairie at Grimshaw

Manning at High Prairie

Thursday, Jan. 16

Falher at Dawson Creek

High Prairie at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 18

Dawson Creek at High Prairie

Grimshaw at Falher

Manning at Grande Prairie

Thursday, Jan. 23

Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

High Prairie at Falher

Friday, Jan. 24

Grimshaw at Manning

Saturday, Jan. 25

Grande Prairie at Falher

High Prairie at Dawson Creek

Manning at Grimshaw

Thursday, Jan. 30

Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Grimshaw at High Prairie

Friday, Jan. 31

Falher at Manning

Saturday, Feb. 1

Falher at Grimshaw

High Prairie at Grande Prairie

Manning at Dawson Creek