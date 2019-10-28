NPSS Grizzlies Junior girls Volleyball earns first place in Dawson Creek; Seniors struggle in GP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a tough weekend for our senior Grizzlies — after a long and anxious bus ride to Grande Prairie, with a stop at the Alberta border because of snow, both teams got off the bus and stepped right onto the court to start their pool play at the GP Comp. Tournament. The girls got off to a slow start in the first game but their energy started to shift in the second and third.

The Grizzlies started off against PWA with a huge block from Mackenzie O’Brien. Ultimately the girls fell short in that game and the next, but the quality of play was much better. They came out on Saturday morning with a solid win in two sets over High Level to complete their pool play and set themselves up for a tough crossover match against Lacrete.

The girls had a great first set against the Lancers but lost 24-26. There were lots of positive plays that happened in that set, including an excellent dig by Hannah Gould and Kesney Myllymaki that showed off the Grizzlies’ defensive strength. In the second set, the girls let the momentum slip away and lost 25-15. The Grizzlies are back at it this weekend in Prince George for their last tournament of the season.

The senior boys started the weekend off strong with a big win against Chetwynd in straight sets. They then went on to lose the next two against PWA and St John Paul. In their last game of pool play on Saturday morning, the Grizzlies defeated High Level in three sets

to go 2-2. The quarterfinals saw them match up against E.W Pratt, and lose in two sets. The boys have this weekend off, and are back at it again in Peace River, November 7 and 8, for their last tournament of the season.

The junior girls were in Dawson Creek over the weekend. The Grizzlies went undefeated, winning every game but one in straight sets and finishing the tournament in first place. With Regionals coming up this weekend, the girls are excited and ready to compete!

Athlete of the Week: Nathan Narcisco (Gr. 12, Senior Boys Volleyball)

Nathan played every set of the weekend as starting setter. He ran the offence and kept the boys in each set. He energized the team when they got down on themselves and served as captain for the weekend. Overall, Nathan had a great weekend – Congratulations!

Up Next: North Peace and Bert Bowes are hosting the Junior Girls Regional Tournament this coming weekend with games kicking off at both schools on Friday afternoon. Come out and support your local teams! The Cross Country team will be in Abbotsford on Saturday competing at the Provincial Championships. Good luck Grizzlies!