The NPSS Senior Girls Volleyball team in Whitecourt. Source NPSS Athletics
NPSS Grizzlies to be back in action this coming weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All of the sports teams had the week off of competition to enjoy a restful Thanksgiving weekend.

The senior boys, senior girls and junior girls volleyball teams are in Dawson Creek on Friday and Saturday this weekend, October 18 and 19. The Senior Girls will open the tournament against DCSS at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jordynn McPherson, Tristan Hynes and Carter Collins will represent North Peace at the NCD Cross Country Zone Championship race in Dawson at the Bear Mountain Ski trails on October 19. Jordynn races at 10:30 a.m. Tristan and Carter race at 11:15 a.m.

