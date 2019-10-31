2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Oil and gas drilling activity expected to fall by 10 per cent...
Energy NewsNews

Oil and gas drilling activity expected to fall by 10 per cent in 2020

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — The association representing oil and gas service companies is predicting a 10 per cent fall from current depressed levels of drilling in Canada next year.

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada says it expects a total of 4,500 wells to be drilled in Canada in 2020, down from 5,000 wells this year and 6,950 in 2018.

The association had estimated a year ago that 6,600 wells would be drilled this year. It said 4,100 wells were drilled in 2016, when oil prices fell to as low as US$27 per barrel, compared with over 11,000 wells in 2014 and 5,400 in 2015.

PSAC CEO Gary Mar says the outlook for 2020 is worse than this year because producers are spending their cash on buying back their own shares, paying dividends and reducing debt rather than investing in growing production.

Mar says there’s little hope of an upside following the election of a federal Liberal minority government that will need the support of parties that are hostile to the oil and gas industry.

The association’s forecast shows fewer wells being drilled in all western Canadian oil and gas producing provinces and no change from modest drilling expectations in Eastern Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleInvestigation now under way to determine cause of propane leak at Black Swan Energy plant
Next articleProvince to open more emergency shelter spaces across BC

RECENT STORIES

News

Province introduces interpretation amendment act to allow for a future move to permanent DST

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced the interpretation amendment act to allow for...
Read more
News

Province to open more emergency shelter spaces across BC

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it is opening more emergency shelter spaces across...
Read more
News

Investigation now under way to determine cause of propane leak at Black Swan Energy plant

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Wednesday afternoon, the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission reported that a roadblock was...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Benefit for Adaura Cayford at Ma Murray Gym

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Highland Dance Society will be hosting a benefit to raise funds for Adaura Cayford and her family. This...

NPGA to hold Annual General Meeting on November 12; seeking business-minded...

Fort St. John Public Library’s Annual Food for Fines Event

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – There’s no farming without...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.