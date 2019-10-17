11.2 C
Four-time Olympic Speed Skating medallist, Denny Morrison. Source Team Canada
Sports

Olympian Denny Morrison to help foster love of sport and play at Jumpstart Games in Fort St John

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities will be hosting the Jumpstart Games on October 23 in Fort St. John.

According to Canadian Tire Corporate Communications Manager, Jennifer Chappell, approximately 250 local kids will be taking part in the Fort St. John edition of the Jumpstart Games.

Chappell says four-time Olympic Speed Skating medallist, Denny Morrison, will return to his hometown and be onsite to inspire and participate alongside the kids as they rotate through a variety of activity stations, including kinball, soccer and agility ladder drills.

Jumpstart hosts a series of Jumpstart Games annually, providing a fun day of play for local kids to get active and learn new skills.

Since 2005, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has disbursed more than $21 million to help thousands of kids in British Columbia participate in sport and recreation.

The Jumpstart Games, featuring Olympian Denny Morrison, will be taking place on October 23 at the  Kids Arena Fieldhouse in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
