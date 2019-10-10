Open House for ‘Sounds of Nature’ at the Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grande Prairie Artist, Emily Lozeron’s work will be featured during an open house at the Peace Gallery North.

The show, ‘Sounds of Nature’ showcases Lozeron’s perspective in a series of brilliant and realistic paintings of nature and its inspired sounds.

The open house is Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the gallery with an artist talk at 4:00 pm with Emily Lozeron.

There will be refreshments and appetizers by the Cultured Cafe.