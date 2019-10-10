0.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Open House for 'Sounds of Nature' at the Peace Gallery North
News

Open House for ‘Sounds of Nature’ at the Peace Gallery North

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grande Prairie Artist, Emily Lozeron’s work will be featured during an open house at the Peace Gallery North.

Emily Lozeron "Sounds of Nature"

Join us on Saturday, October 12, 2019 to enjoy the opening of "Sounds of Nature" an Exhibition by Emily Lozeron the "music" of nature captured in her stunning artwork!

Posted by Peace Gallery North on Wednesday, 2 October 2019

The show, ‘Sounds of Nature’ showcases Lozeron’s perspective in a series of brilliant and realistic paintings of nature and its inspired sounds.

The open house is Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the gallery with an artist talk at 4:00 pm with Emily Lozeron.

There will be refreshments and appetizers by the Cultured Cafe.

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleGovernment should review Partnership Agreements following new data on caribou population, says Connolly

RECENT STORIES

News

Government should review Partnership Agreements following new data on caribou population, says Connolly

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia released a report reviewing a five-year experiment of a wolf...
Read more
News

Annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army is holding its annual traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Friday, October 11th,...
Read more
News

BC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the beginning of October, BC Hydro shared they resumed the annual debris removal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the beginning of October, BC Hydro shared they resumed the annual debris removal and burning program in Site...

The Minister’s statement on World Mental Health Day 2019

Some facts about the federal riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte

Mayor Lori Ackerman awarded the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.