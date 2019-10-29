Patient Partners needed for Emergency Department Waiting Room Improvement Committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Patient Voices Network and the Northern Health Authority is looking for patient partners to work with a committee that aims to make improvements to the Fort St. John Emergency Department.

According to Organizers, the aim of this committee is to design better signage and communications for the Fort St. John Emergency Department.

The role of the patient partner is to work alongside committee members to review the revamp process and determine clearer language and messaging of specific instructions and of the ED’s processes.

This committee is open to patient partners from Fort St. John who have accessed the Emergency Department, experience in navigating the health care system, and is comfortable working in groups.

The deadline to apply is November 1, 2019.

For more information and to apply, you can contact Casey Mitchell by email cmitchell@bcpsqc.ca