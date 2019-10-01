Peace Arts Gallery Society – Harvest Moon Gala and Auction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Arts Gallery Society (PAGS) is hosting its 36th Art Auction, the primary fundraising event for the society.

The Harvest Moon Gala and Auction is the opportunity for PAGS to fundraise to support the Gallery, the Let’s Art Program for youth 6 – 18 years of age and support of bursaries for school students going into art programs.

Saturday, September 5th the Auction starts at 5:00 pm and runs through to 10:00 pm, with the cost of tickets at $75 person.

Doors Open at 5:00 pm – With refreshments and music by Landis Dell and his Jazz Guitar

Dinner is at 6:30 pm by the Cultured Cafe

Auction to Follow by Rhythm Auctions

The North Peace Cultural Centre is transformed for the event to be a venue for the dinner service of turkey and ham and auctions of artisan art pieces.

38 pieces of art have been donated to the live auction for attendees to auction upon as well as silent auctions.

Two photographers will be on-site with one taking complimentary portrait photographs.

Tickets for the evening can be purchased from the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office or online; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE