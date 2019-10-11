Peace River Regional District Fall Clean Up

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace District Regional District (PRRD) will be waiving tipping fees for PRRD Landfills, Tier 1, and Tier 2 Transfer Stations.

From October 14th to the 27th, 2019, the PRRD shares, tipping fees for PRRD Landfills, Tier 1, and Tier 2 Transfer Stations will be waived for two weeks, for the waste originating from your property.

The PRRD asks that waste should be sorted, such as metal, wood, tires, concrete, etc.

Sunday, October 20th and Sunday, October 27th, 2019, the Bessborough Landfill will be open. This site will be accessible from 8:00 am to 4:45 pm. All other locations, regular hours will apply.

