Power is slowly being restored in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since 6 am there have been multiple power outages in Fort St. John and surrounding areas.

As of 12:47 pm, there are now 15 outages from the 22 that were listed at 9:57 am. Customers that are currently affected are now at 530 down from 8600 customers a couple of hours ago, shared Bob, Gammer, Community Relations for BC Hydro.

BC Hydro continues to work to restore power with BC Hydro crews on scene, there is no estimated time of restoration of service, shared Gammer.

To stay up to date with the progress of restoration Gammer directs customers to visit the BC Hydro website under ‘Power Outage’ then continue to either the ‘View List’ by clicking; HERE.