-0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Power is slowly being restored in Fort St. John
News

Power is slowly being restored in Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since 6 am there have been multiple power outages in Fort St. John and surrounding areas.

As of 12:47 pm, there are now 15 outages from the 22 that were listed at 9:57 am. Customers that are currently affected are now at 530 down from 8600 customers a couple of hours ago, shared Bob, Gammer, Community Relations for BC Hydro.

BC Hydro continues to work to restore power with BC Hydro crews on scene, there is no estimated time of restoration of service, shared Gammer.

To stay up to date with the progress of restoration Gammer directs customers to visit the BC Hydro website under ‘Power Outage’ then continue to either the ‘View List’ by clicking; HERE.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleChetwynd Police recover stolen vehicle
Next articleGreens remove candidate over social media posts about abortion

RECENT STORIES

News

Chetwynd Police recover stolen vehicle

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash East of Chetwynd on Hwy 97 S. On Friday,...
Read more
News

ALERT investigation results in arrest of a Grande Prairie woman for firearms straw purchasing

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - ALERT, the organized crime and gang team alleges, that Misty Kohuch lawfully acquired multiple handguns, which were...
Read more
News

Blue Bin program being removed from Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) and the Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) have jointly...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Chetwynd Police recover stolen vehicle

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash East of Chetwynd on Hwy 97 S. On Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 5:05...

ALERT investigation results in arrest of a Grande Prairie woman for...

NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball in Whitecourt and at home for Weekend Tournaments

Right-wing outlets turn to court after being barred from covering election...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.