Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Power out to 1,400 customers in Fort St. John

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Alwin Holland School is currently without power. The following was posted on their Facebook page: We currently do not have any power at the school. District staff and safety are aware. School is still open but of course parents have final say on whether to send students. Please email hhurren@prn.bc.ca or jorcutt@prn.bc.ca to let us know if your student will be absent.

CORRECTION – Hydro says the outage started at 6:45, which is incorrect. The power went out shortly at 7:30.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says there is a power outage in Fort St. John affecting 1,400 customers.

The outage started at approximately 6:45 a.m. and is affecting customers east of 108 street, west of 92 street, North of 101 avenue and south of 114a avenue.

The outage has been caused by an equipment failure.  Hydro crews are expected to be on the scene to start repairs at 9 a.m.  There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For updates on the outage, you can visit www.bchydro.com/outages

Adam Reaburn
