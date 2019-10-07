0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
News

Power Outage: Four schools affected by power outage

UPDATE as of 8:40am – Alwin Holland will open without power as there is adequate daylight in the building. 

Duncan Cran will be closed until power comes back on as there is inadequate light in the building. The window shutters make the building pitch black in the classrooms. 

Please check the school Facebook pages for more information.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 says the power outages are only affecting Alwin Holland, Duncan Cran, Upper Pine and Clearview.

Buses will not be picking up students for Upper Pine and Clearview this morning as it is uncertain if they will have power and water.

Buses will run to pick up in-town transfer students from those areas provided road conditions are safe.

The bus for Upper Halfway will wait until the power comes back on up to 9:30am. If the power is not back on by 9:30 am the school will close for the day.

Afternoon buses will run to return in-town transfer students.

In Fort St John, we are monitoring power outages at Alwin Holland and Duncan Cran. Alwin Holland posted the following on their Facebook page:


The power went out shortly after 6 a.m. Monday and is affecting over 8,000 customers.

Election News

Fort St John Huskies lose one, win one over weekend

