Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with firearms

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP are asking hunters to take extra precautions with firearms after a number of firearms have been stolen from vehicles.

The Prince George Detachment has received several reports of firearms being stolen from vehicles in the community. In all cases, the firearms were left in vehicles overnight in preparation for an early morning departure to go hunting or to work in rural locations. These thieves are specifically targeting vehicles likely being used for hunting.

“We understand that hunters want to get an early start to make the most of the day and the hunting season” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “However, leaving hunting gear including guns in a vehicle attracts thieves and motivates them to the possibility of a good score. The prospect of stealing firearms is a pretty good motivator by itself, but thieves know even if there are no firearms, the reward is often thousands of dollars’ worth of hunting gear.”

Police are requesting that firearms, ammunition and other valuable items be packed just prior to departure, and not left in vehicles overnight.

Most of the thefts occurred in parking lots or near to hotels and motels in Prince George, but some instances occurred in residential driveways.

Ensuring your vehicles are locked and valuables are removed or out of sight will dramatically decrease or even eliminate the chance of being a victim of this crime. For tips on theft prevention, please go to the Safety Tips section of our website at www.princegeorge.rcmp.ca.

Police also encourage the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles and activities when they see it. Checking into suspicious incidents is part of our duties and not a waste of our time. Please call police right away. A delay in reporting can often decrease the chance of an arrest and possible conviction.

If you have any information about the theft of firearms or the persons responsible, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.