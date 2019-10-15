3.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with firearms
NewsRegional

Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with firearms

Avatar Adam Reaburn

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP are asking hunters to take extra precautions with firearms after a number of firearms have been stolen from vehicles.

The Prince George Detachment has received several reports of firearms being stolen from vehicles in the community.  In all cases, the firearms were left in vehicles overnight in preparation for an early morning departure to go hunting or to work in rural locations.  These thieves are specifically targeting vehicles likely being used for hunting.

“We understand that hunters want to get an early start to make the most of the day and the hunting season” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP.  “However, leaving hunting gear including guns in a vehicle attracts thieves and motivates them to the possibility of a good score.  The prospect of stealing firearms is a pretty good motivator by itself, but thieves know even if there are no firearms, the reward is often thousands of dollars’ worth of hunting gear.”

Police are requesting that firearms, ammunition and other valuable items be packed just prior to departure, and not left in vehicles overnight.

Most of the thefts occurred in parking lots or near to hotels and motels in Prince George, but some instances occurred in residential driveways.

Ensuring your vehicles are locked and valuables are removed or out of sight will dramatically decrease or even eliminate the chance of being a victim of this crime.  For tips on theft prevention, please go to the Safety Tips section of our website at www.princegeorge.rcmp.ca.

Police also encourage the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles and activities when they see it.  Checking into suspicious incidents is part of our duties and not a waste of our time.  Please call police right away.  A delay in reporting can often decrease the chance of an arrest and possible conviction.

If you have any information about the theft of firearms or the persons responsible, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).  You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.  If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleRe-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in NB: Trudeau
Next articleBloc’s Yves-Francois Blanchet eyes Conservative, Liberal ridings in Quebec City

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Alberta government won’t seek meeting with teen enviro-activist Greta Thunberg

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — The Alberta government won't seek out a meeting with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, but Environment Minister Jason Nixon said...
Read more
News

North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre hosting 19th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre is hosting its 19th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser. The...
Read more
News

Yukon RCMP search for missing man, possibly in BC

Scott Brooks -
WHITEHORSE, Y.T. - Yukon RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 55-year-old Roy Thomas Jackson. According to RCMP,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with...

Adam Reaburn -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are asking hunters to take extra precautions with firearms after a number of firearms have been stolen...

Re-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in NB:...

Trudeau, Singh jockey for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

Alberta government won’t seek meeting with teen enviro-activist Greta Thunberg

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.