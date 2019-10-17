6.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Close up on a man exhaling vapor from an electronic cigarette
Home News Probable case of vaping-related illness found in B.C.
News

Probable case of vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Avatar Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, has confirmed the first probable case of a vaping-related illness in B.C.

There are several other investigations underway that may also meet the case definition of probable or confirmed vaping-related illness in the near future.

“These are the first cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., but we fully expect there will be more as this is quickly emerging as a significant public health issue,” Henry said. “Vaping is turning back the clock on decades of effective anti-smoking efforts and creating a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine.”

On Sept. 19, 2019, Henry issued a notice under the Reporting Information Affecting Public Health Regulation that requires physicians to report incidences of patients exhibiting symptoms that meet the national case definition.

This includes patients:

  • who report vaping using e-cigarette devices, related products or other means of inhaling a variety of products in the 90 days before symptom onset,
  • who have pulmonary infiltrates on X-ray imaging,
  • whose illnesses are not attributed to other causes.

All reports about vaping-related illnesses from people, health care providers, health authorities and Health Canada will be forwarded to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) on behalf of the provincial health officer and will be investigated by public health officials. Only instances that are probable or confirmed will be reported to the public and media. Age, sex and location (including community, town or health authority jurisdiction) will remain confidential in every instance as these cases are being reported at a provincial level.

Making vaping a reportable illness assists public health experts in better understanding the impact of this emerging public health issue on the population in B.C. and will contribute to the knowledge base within North America.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleWest Coast Olefins Ltd now entering regulatory approval process for Petrochemical complex

RECENT STORIES

News

West Coast Olefins Ltd now entering regulatory approval process for Petrochemical complex

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - In an interview shared in the Journal of Commerce, Ken James, President and CEO of Calgary-based...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest to climate rally with Greta Thunberg

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows...
Read more
Energy News

Black Swan Energy officially opens Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Calgary-based Black Swan Energy held an official opening, on Wednesday, for its Nig Creek...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Black Swan Energy officially opens Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Calgary-based Black Swan Energy held an official opening, on Wednesday, for its Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility, located north...

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part...

Bloc leader calls on Canada to let exiled Catalan leader enter...

Fall chocolatey-mint Girl Guide cookies are available now in British Columbia

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.