Province introduces first round of support programs for forestry workers

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced another step in its commitment to have supports in place for contractors, workers and communities impacted by indefinite and permanent mill closures in B.C.’s Interior.

A through a web portal, on the Province’s website, impacted workers, contractors and communities can easily access forest worker support programs online.

According to the Government, the web portal includes the latest information and application details for the retirement bridging program, the forest employment program, community support grants, and training opportunities and funding.

The Province has already allocated $69 million to fund forest worker support programs to help reduce the impact of job losses on communities.

The Government says a community-based job placement co-ordination office is expected to open in Fort St. John in the coming weeks.

More information on the forest employment program, including an initial list of projects, is available on the Province’s website.

